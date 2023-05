Rojas has touched 97 mph with his fastball this season, according to Shi Davidi of Baseball America, and has a 2.11 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 21.1 innings for Single-A Dunedin.

The Jays gave Rojas $215,000 in the fall of 2020 after he only recently converted from an outfielder to a pitcher. The 20-year-old lefty has an impressive 6-foot-2, 190-pound frame and has been excellent in a return to Single-A, where he logged 39.2 innings in 2022.