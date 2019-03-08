Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Beginning to heat up
Morales went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Thursday's 11-2 victory over Tampa Bay.
Morales plated a run in the third inning on a single to left field, his fifth RBI of spring training. Although he's gotten off to a relatively slow start (4-for-18) at the dish, he's expected to put up big power numbers in 2019 after belting 21 and 28 homers in his previous two seasons.
