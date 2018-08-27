Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Clubs 21st homer

Morales went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's series finale against the Phillies.

Morales got the Blue Jays on the board in the third inning by hitting a ball over the fence in right field, but Toronto would fall 8-3. He's put together a record-setting stretch at the dish of late, homering in each of the last seven games. Morales owns a .264/.343/.484 slash line with 53 RBI over 108 games this season.