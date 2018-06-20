Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Clubs sixth homer Wednesday
Morales went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in a 5-4 win over the Braves on Wednesday.
Toronto's designated hitter celebrated his 35th birthday by blasting his sixth homer of the season. Morales is now hitting .372 (14-for-43) over his last 12 games with two home runs and four doubles and he starts to climb out of an early-season hole that has saddled him with an overall .232/.291/.381 slash line.
