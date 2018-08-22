Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Continues home run binge

Morales went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-2 win over Baltimore.

Morales now has a home run in three straight games and a modest six-game hit streak, going 11-for-19 four home runs and nine RBI. The veteran slugger has a .257/.339/.452 slash line with 17 homers in 377 plate appearances for the season.