Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Day off Friday
Morales is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.
Since his incredible seven-game homer streak in late August, Morales has hit just .195 with no homers over his last 13 games. Teoscar Hernandez will be the designated hitter in his absence Friday.
