Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Dealing with strained hamstring

Morales was was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain Monday.

Morales seemed to be in pain while running the bases during Monday's game against the Orioles and had to be pulled from action in the second inning. The current plan is for Morales to be evaluated again Tuesday, at which point it should become clear if he'll require a stint on the disabled list. If Morales has to miss an extended period of time, Steve Pearce would likely fill in at the DH spot.