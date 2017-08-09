Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Drops out of lineup Wednesday

Morales is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that Steve Pearce recently had his knee drained and won't be available in the outfield Wednesday, so Pearce will serve as the designated hitter, which leaves no room in the lineup for Morales. Pearce is expected to return to the outfield before long, so Morales doesn't seem to be at much risk of losing out on an everyday role. Morales could probably benefit from the day off Wednesday anyway after starting in each of the past 13 contests.