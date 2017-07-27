Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Ends homer drought with walkoff blast

Morales went 1-for-3 with a walkoff solo homer in the bottom of the ninth against the A's on Wednesday.

He was well on his way to extending his power outage to nine games before Justin Smoak gave the Jays new life with a two-run shot to tie the game, which Morales followed up on the very next pitch with the game-winner. Morales has been scuffling for a while -- even including this game, his past 27 contests have seen him post a .210/.295/.330 batting line -- but he still holds a reasonable degree of fantasy relevance thanks to his solid counting stats and spot in the middle of Toronto's order.