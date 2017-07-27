Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Ends homer drought with walkoff blast
Morales went 1-for-3 with a walkoff solo homer in the bottom of the ninth against the A's on Wednesday.
He was well on his way to extending his power outage to nine games before Justin Smoak gave the Jays new life with a two-run shot to tie the game, which Morales followed up on the very next pitch with the game-winner. Morales has been scuffling for a while -- even including this game, his past 27 contests have seen him post a .210/.295/.330 batting line -- but he still holds a reasonable degree of fantasy relevance thanks to his solid counting stats and spot in the middle of Toronto's order.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Moves to bench Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Goes deep Sunday in Detroit•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Homers Wednesday in New York•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Last-minute addition to Thursday lineup•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...