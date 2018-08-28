Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Gets breather Tuesday

Morales is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Morales will head to the bench for a breather after his streak of seven consecutive games with a homer came to an end Monday. The 35-year-old hit a ridiculous .481/.500/1.370 with eight homers and 13 RBI over that seven-game stretch, bringing his season line to a respectable .261/.342/.480 (with 21 homers). Teoscar Hernandez will handle DH duties in this one.