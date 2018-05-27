Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Gets Sunday off
Morales is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
With no designated hitter available for the Blue Jays in Philadelphia, Morales will be confined to the bench for a third consecutive contest. Expect him to return to the lineup when the Blue Jays resume American League play Monday in Boston.
