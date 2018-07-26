Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Gets three hits

Morales went 3-for-5 with a run and a pair of RBI Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Morales made a pair of baserunning blunders, running into a pair of lineout double plays, though he had a solid game from a fantasy perspective. He opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The 35-year-old is hitting a solid but unspectacular .257/.332/.436, with 11 homers in 81 games.