Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Gets three hits
Morales went 3-for-5 with a run and a pair of RBI Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Morales made a pair of baserunning blunders, running into a pair of lineout double plays, though he had a solid game from a fantasy perspective. He opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The 35-year-old is hitting a solid but unspectacular .257/.332/.436, with 11 homers in 81 games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Launches 10th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Homers and doubles Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Heads to bench•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Day off Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Homers again Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...