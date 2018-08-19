Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Goes deep Sunday

Morales went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Morales collected both hits off former teammate J.A. Happ, poking a single in the first inning before blasting a solo shot -- just his 14th homer of the season -- in the sixth. The 35-year-old is now slashing .248/.332/.420 with 42 RBI and 35 runs scored through 102 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories