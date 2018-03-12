Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Going outside top 300 in drafts
Morales is hitting .207/.258/.379 with one home run and eight strikeouts in 29 at-bats this spring.
It's a tiny sample size, but his draft-day price tag remains very affordable as Morales has had a quiet start to Grapefruit League play. Since Feb. 1, Morales' NFBC ADP is 307.6, as it seems that fantasy owners are banking on his 2017 season being the start of a decline phase, instead of an outlier. Even as a UTIL-only bat, he is a good buy in that range as long as he can reach or approach the 600-plus plate appearance threshold for the fourth straight year in his age 34/35 season.
