Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Heads to bench Tuesday

Morales is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Morales will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off following a string of three consecutive starts in which he went 4-for-12. Curtis Granderson will serve as the designated hitter, allowing Randal Grichuk to start in the outfield. With Grichuk heating up lately, Morales could continue to find himself on the bench a little more often.