Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Heads to bench Tuesday

Morales is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The 34-year-old has three hits in three games since returning from the disabled list, but he'll get a night off Tuesday. Steve Pearce will take over for Morales as the designated hitter for the evening.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories