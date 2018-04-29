Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Hits bench Sunday

Morales is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Morales will cede his spot to Steve Pearce, whose stellar numbers against southpaws will make Pearce a fixture in the lineup in those matchups. As a switch-hitter, Morales will still see his fair share of at-bats against lefties, too, though it's becoming increasing difficult for manager John Gibbons to justify clearing room in the lineup for the 34-year-old while he continues to languish at the plate. Morales enters the series finale with a .170/.245/.255 and just one home run across 53 plate appearances on the campaign.