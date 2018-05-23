Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Hits fourth home run
Morales went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Angels.
He made the Angels pay for a first-inning error, connecting with a Garrett Richards offering for his fourth home run of the season. Morales now has back-to-back multi-hit games, but he's still batting just .178/.258/.318 for the season. If he doesn't sustain a higher level of production, the Blue Jays could easily justify bringing up Vladimir Guerrero Jr., sending Josh Donaldson to DH and Morales to the bench.
