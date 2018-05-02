Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Hits two solo home runs Tuesday

Morales went 3-for-3 with two solo homers, two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Twins.

Morales took Twins starter Kyle Gibson deep in the fifth, and then did the same the next inning off reliever Ryan Pressly. The stolen base came in the 10th inning, and was his first stolen base since 2009. It's been a very slow start for Morales, as this was only his third multi-hit game of the season, and just the second time he's recorded multiple RBI in a game. His slash line currently sits at .208/.317/.396, with four extra-base hits in 53 at-bats.