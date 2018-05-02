Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Hits two solo home runs Tuesday
Morales went 3-for-3 with two solo homers, two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Twins.
Morales took Twins starter Kyle Gibson deep in the fifth, and then did the same the next inning off reliever Ryan Pressly. The stolen base came in the 10th inning, and was his first stolen base since 2009. It's been a very slow start for Morales, as this was only his third multi-hit game of the season, and just the second time he's recorded multiple RBI in a game. His slash line currently sits at .208/.317/.396, with four extra-base hits in 53 at-bats.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Late addition to lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...