Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Homers again Thursday

Morales went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, double and two runs scored Thursday against the Angels.

Morales took Eduardo Paredes deep in the eighth inning for his seventh home run of the season. He has swung a hot bat of late, as he has now homered three times in his past nine games. While his .408 slugging percentage remains well below his career mark, Morales has slugged .605 across the last 15 days.