Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Homers again Thursday
Morales went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, double and two runs scored Thursday against the Angels.
Morales took Eduardo Paredes deep in the eighth inning for his seventh home run of the season. He has swung a hot bat of late, as he has now homered three times in his past nine games. While his .408 slugging percentage remains well below his career mark, Morales has slugged .605 across the last 15 days.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Clubs sixth homer Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out again Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Retreats to bench Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Gets Sunday off•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Takes seat Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...