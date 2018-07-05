Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Homers and doubles Wednesday
Morales went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.
Morales was the only Blue Jay to cross the plate in this one, scoring on his ninth home run of the year and then on a pair of RBI by Lourdes Gurriel later in the tilt. The big day was just his second three-hit day of the season and helped snap a 1-for-19 funk in which he'd struck out nine times. With this current slump, the 35-year-old is slashing .238/.303/.416 on the year.
