Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Homers in fourth straight game

Morales went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's win against Baltimore.

The homer, Morales' 18th of the year, opened the scoring in the seventh inning off of David Hess. He's homered in four straight games and is hitting .565 with five homers in his last seven.

