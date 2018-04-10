Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Lands on DL

Morales (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Morales suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain while running the bases during Monday's win over the Orioles, and the issue was deemed serious enough to warrant a stay on the DL after further evaluation. He remains without a timetable for his return, but one will likely come into focus once he's able to resume baseball activities. In the meantime, Yangervis Solarte is starting at designated hitter in his place Tuesday, while Steve Pearce could also see some increased opportunities until Morales is healthy. Pitcher Tim Mayza was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.