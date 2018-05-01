Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Late addition to lineup Tuesday

Morales will serve as designated hitter and bat seventh against the Twins on Tuesday.

Steve Pearce was originally in the lineup at designated hitter for the Blue Jays, but the team inserted Morales in an updated lineup. Morales is mired in an 0-for-19 slump over his last seven games and has struggled all season (.160/.259/.240) as the Twins send Kyle Gibson to the mound Tuesday.

