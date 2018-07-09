Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Launches 10th homer

Morales went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Yankees.

Morales went deep in the sixth inning to tie the game at 1-1, but Toronto would ultimately fall in extra innings. He's been hot at the dish of late, collecting a base knock in three straight games, going 6-for-12 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over that span.

