Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Launches 10th homer
Morales went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Yankees.
Morales went deep in the sixth inning to tie the game at 1-1, but Toronto would ultimately fall in extra innings. He's been hot at the dish of late, collecting a base knock in three straight games, going 6-for-12 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over that span.
