Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Moves to bench Monday

Morales is out of the lineup Monday against the Athletics, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca repoorts.

Morales gets his first day off of the second half following 10 consecutive starts out of the All-Star break. The veteran designated hitter has posted a .378 on-base percentage during that time, but the power has dried up a bit, as he's recorded only two extra-base knocks. Jose Bautista will get a day out of the field and fill the void at DH.