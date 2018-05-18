Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not in Friday's lineup
Morales is out of the lineup versus Oakland on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Morales will take a seat after going 0-for-4 with one RBI during Thursday's series opener. Josh Donaldson will receive a mini-breather while serving as the Blue Jays' DH and Russell Martin will start at third base during Friday's contest.
