Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not in lineup Friday

Morales is not in the lineup Friday against the Cubs.

The designated hitter will likely not start any game at Wrigley Field this weekend. Morales also was one of the Blue Jays recently bitten by the flu bug, which also hindered his ability to contribute much in recent days.

