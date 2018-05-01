Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not in lineup Tuesday
Morales is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Morales is hitless (0-for-19) over his last seven games (five starts), so he'll head to the bench for the second time in three games while Steve Pearce picks up another start at DH. The 34-year-old is hitting just .160/.259/.240 with one homer through 17 games this season.
