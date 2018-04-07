Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not in Saturday's lineup
Morales is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Aledmys Diaz's return from back spasms shifts Yangervis Solarte to third base and Josh Donaldson to designated hitter, sending Morales to the bench. The 34-year-old was similarly the odd man out four days in a row last week as Donaldson dealt with a dead arm, but the Blue Jays' third baseman has been able to retake the field for the last few games with no apparent issues.
