Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not in Thursday's lineup

Morales is out of the lineup against Boston on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Morales will head to the bench after going 1-for-9 over the first two games of this series. Curtis Granderson will receive a little breather at the DH spot while Randal Grichuk gets the nod in right field.

More News
Our Latest Stories