Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not in Thursday's lineup
Morales is out of the lineup against Boston on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Morales will head to the bench after going 1-for-9 over the first two games of this series. Curtis Granderson will receive a little breather at the DH spot while Randal Grichuk gets the nod in right field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Reaches base four times Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Gets three hits•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Launches 10th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Homers and doubles Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Heads to bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...