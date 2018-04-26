Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not in Thursday's lineup

Morales is out of the lineup against the Red Sox on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Morales will sit out for the series finale after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts during Wednesday's loss. In his place, Steve Pearce will serve as the team's DH and bat atop the order.

