Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not starting Monday
Morales is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
Morales has gone just 1-for-16 since the end of his incredible seven-game home run streak. Danny Jansen will be the designated hitter in his absence.
