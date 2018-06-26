Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not starting Tuesday
Morales is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros.
Morales will hit the bench for the second time in three days. Curtis Granderson will be the designated hitter Tuesday, allowing Randal Grichuk to start in Granderson's usual right field spot.
