Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: On bench again Sunday

Morales is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

Everyday third baseman Josh Donaldson is battling through a dead arm phase that will relegate him to designated hitter for the time being, leaving no spot in the lineup for Morales, who isn't likely to see starts at first base at Justin Smoak's expense. It's unclear when the Blue Jays will be comfortable with moving Donaldson back to the field, so Morales doesn't make for a strong lineup option in deeper formats heading into the upcoming week due to his uncertain playing-time situation.