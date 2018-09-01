Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: On bench in NL park
Morales in out of the lineup for Saturday's game at Miami.
Morales got the start at first base Friday, but it was to be expected for the veteran slugger to hit the bench at least for one game while the Blue Jays are without a designated hitter in Miami. The 35-year-old should return as a regular fixture in the lineup when the team returns to Toronto on Monday.
