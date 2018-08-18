Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: On bench Saturday
Morales isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Yankees.
Morales will take a day off after two straight starts, reaching base on five of his seven plate appearances in those contests. Curtis Granderson will replace him as the designated hitter Saturday, batting third.
