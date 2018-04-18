Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: On track for Friday activation

Morales (hamstring) is expected to return prior to Friday's game against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Morales was placed on the 10-day DL on April 10 due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Manager John Gibbons said that he's confident Morales will be ready to return Friday, which is the first day he's eligible to come off the disabled list.