Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of lineup Friday
Morales is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
As expected, Josh Donaldson is moving to Morales' usual designated hitter spot while dealing with dead arm. It's unclear how long Donaldson will remain at DH, but Morales figures to be little more than a pinch hitter for that time. He could get the occasional start at first base, though he played there only 12 times last year and is unlikely to play often ahead of Justin Smoak.
