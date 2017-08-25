Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of lineup Friday
Morales is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Morales will retreat to the bench following three consecutive starts, going 4-for-12 at the plate during that span. In his place, Josh Donaldson takes a day off from the field at the DH spot while Jose Bautista slides over to man the hot corner.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Remains on bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Rejoins lineup Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Still out Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Remains out of lineup Friday•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...