Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of lineup Friday

Morales is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Morales will retreat to the bench following three consecutive starts, going 4-for-12 at the plate during that span. In his place, Josh Donaldson takes a day off from the field at the DH spot while Jose Bautista slides over to man the hot corner.

