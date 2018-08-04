Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of lineup Saturday

Morales is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mariners, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Morales is hitting .326 with a pair of homers and a .907 OPS over his last 12 games. Yangervis Solarte will be Toronto's designated hitter, with Aledmys Diaz playing shortstop.

More News
Our Latest Stories