Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of lineup Saturday
Morales is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mariners, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Morales is hitting .326 with a pair of homers and a .907 OPS over his last 12 games. Yangervis Solarte will be Toronto's designated hitter, with Aledmys Diaz playing shortstop.
