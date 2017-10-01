Play

Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of lineup Sunday

Morales isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

Jose Bautista will occupy the DH spot with Morales sitting out. Morales saw his batting average fall from 2016's mark of .263 to .250 during his first season with the Blue Jays. However, his power remained as he slugged 28 home runs and notched 85 RBI.

