Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of lineup Tuesday

Morales is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.

Morales will take a seat on the bench with no designated hitter spot available for Tuesday's inter-league matchup against the Mets. With the Blue Jays in New York on Wednesday, Morales may have to wait until Thursday to rejoin the starting lineup.

