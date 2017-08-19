Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of Saturday's lineup
Morales is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Saturday.
Without the DH available at Wrigley Field, Morales will continue to sit on the bench for the second contest of a three-game set. He will likely remain out of the starting nine for the series finale Sunday.
