Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of Sunday lineup

Morales is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.

Jose Bautista will occupy the designated hitter spot as Morales gets the day off. Since the start of September, Morales has slashed .219/.261/.459, with each mark being below his season line of .249/.305/.450.

