Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of Sunday lineup
Morales is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.
Jose Bautista will occupy the designated hitter spot as Morales gets the day off. Since the start of September, Morales has slashed .219/.261/.459, with each mark being below his season line of .249/.305/.450.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Churns out three hits Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Homers three times against Orioles•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Remains on bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...