Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Morales is not in the lineup against the Mariners on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Morales will retreat to the bench following nine straight starts, including an abysmal 0-for-22 line during his past six games. The 34-year-old will be replaced by Josh Donaldson at the DH spot for Wednesday's tilt.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Hits two solo home runs Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Late addition to lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...