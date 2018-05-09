Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Morales is not in the lineup against the Mariners on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.

Morales will retreat to the bench following nine straight starts, including an abysmal 0-for-22 line during his past six games. The 34-year-old will be replaced by Josh Donaldson at the DH spot for Wednesday's tilt.

