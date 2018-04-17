Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Participates in running Monday
Morales (hamstring) was able to run in left field Monday, Laura Armstrong of the Toronto Star reports.
Morales remains on the disabled list with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, but the fact that he was capable of running just six days after suffering the injury is a good sign for the Blue Jays. There's still no timetable for the 34-year-old's return.
