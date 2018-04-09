Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Pulled from Monday's game
Morales left Monday's game in the second inning with what appeared to be a leg injury, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Morales left Monday's game after he seemed to be experiencing discomfort in his leg while running the bases. Upon his departure, Yangervis Solarte entered the game as a pinch runner. Additional information regarding the severity of Morales' injury should be available after the club examines him further.
