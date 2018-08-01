Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Reaches base four times Tuesday

Morales went 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.

The Blue Jays dropped this one by a 6-2 margin, but it was a productive day for Morales, who reached base in all four plate appearances. July was by far the best month of the season to date for the 35-year-old, as he hit .338 to go along with a 1.032 OPS. On the year he's now slashing .259/.341/.442 with 12 homers and 36 RBI.