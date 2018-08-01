Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Reaches base four times Tuesday
Morales went 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.
The Blue Jays dropped this one by a 6-2 margin, but it was a productive day for Morales, who reached base in all four plate appearances. July was by far the best month of the season to date for the 35-year-old, as he hit .338 to go along with a 1.032 OPS. On the year he's now slashing .259/.341/.442 with 12 homers and 36 RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...