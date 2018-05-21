Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Records two base knocks

Morales went 2-for-4 during Sunday's loss to the Athletics.

Morales has been struggling to begin the 2018 campaign, putting together a .163/.248/.279 batting line through 32 games. However, he took a step in the right direction during Sunday's matchup, recording two singles in what turned out to be a one-sided affair. Morales will look to build on this performance moving forward as attempts to increase his batting average and display more power at the dish.